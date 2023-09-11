Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz notches 200th career victory

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was much more than a rivalry victory for the Iowa football team. The Hawkeyes 20-13 win over Iowa State marked the 200th career victory for Kirk Ferentz.

The Iowa head coach is the longest tenured Division O football coach and Iowa’s all-time winningest coach. It was one thing for Iowa to beat their in-state rivals, but it was also emotional for them to help hand their head hawk a milestone victory in the process.

“We were all in the locker room, just was waiting for him,” Iowa senior defensive back Sebastian Castro explained. “Then, just to see them look on his face, knowing that we all contributed to like just to do that for him and for this team. We’re all in this together, so it was just a good feeling to do it as unit.”

“It feels good. My coach is a great person. I love to see him happy, but when he cries, it kind of made me get emotional,” said redshirt freshman running back Jaziun Patterson. He’s a great coach, so he deserves it.”

“Oh, it was huge. It was so much fun celebrating with him because he’s getting a little emotional. There’s so many guys - new guys coming in, so they love the energy too,” senior defensive lineman Logan Lee said.

“I just know how much everyone cares about Coach Ferentz and that is something that I recognized from the day I walked in. How much everyone else respects him, but also how much he cares about us, fifth-year senior quarterback Cade McNamara said. ”There’s nothing else that these guys wanted more than to go out and get that win for him.”

“It’s awesome when you comes in the locker room and you see see tears in his eyes. He’s a guy that gives his all to us. I’d do anything for him. I love him to death,” junior defensive back Cooper DeJean said.

“We all love that guy. He’s a great coach, but he’s an even better person off the field. He’s a guy who is always checking in on us. There’s no one that deserves it more than him,” junior offensive lineman Connor Colby said.

Iowa returns home on Saturday to host Western Michigan. Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M.

