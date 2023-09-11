Iowa Air National Guardsman sentenced for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 35-year-old Guardsman for the Iowa Air Guard’s 185 Refueling Wing has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

Evidence showed that Kevin Swanson from Sioux City shared and received sexually explicit conduct involving minors between August 2020 and August 2021.

Swanson was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison and must also serve five years of supervised release after the term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

