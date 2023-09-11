Dubuque to open Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list applications in person

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Housing Vouchers help very low-income tenants afford rent - but the wait to receive a voucher can be years. People in Dubuque who want to get on the waiting list will have to do something different this month to qualify- they have to apply in person.

Applying for a housing voucher, also known as ‘Section 8’ only takes a few minutes.

Each household needs to present basic information like full names, dates of birth and social security numbers.

Between 150 and 300 people are expected to come to the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday to sign to be on the wait list for the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Alexis Steger, Housing & Community Development Director said they’re opening applications in person, trying to make sure they’re able to reach everyone in the community.

”We see we keep missing people. It’s almost as if when it’s online, there’s not enough information about it. There’s not enough people to remind you that it was online today,” said Alexis Steger.

If selected, those who use the voucher program pay 30% of their income to their to rent and utilities and the rest is paid for by the assistance program.

”This is a huge difference in stability for housing. What we see with those that are low income is that often, having to move locations, especially if they have kids. That means moving school districts and schools in the middle of the year,” said Steger.

Funding for the program comes from the Federal Government under Section 8 and Steger said each month the voucher program covers half a million dollars in rent and utilities

”It’s more choice for their housing and where they want to be. We’ve seen people that were struggling, jumping from household to household job to job because when they moved they couldn’t get To their job. So this is also stability in their employment,” said Steger.

Steger added that people with questions about income eligibility can come to the Multicultural Family Center to get more information.

They hope to help 150 people move from the waitlist to housing.

But it’s not first come first serve, they draw names on a lottery-based system.

”So we pull from our waitlist for about one to three months. So once you’re on the waitlist, you’re going to have a voucher in your hand within three months. Usually, it’s much faster than that. We usually start contacting people a week after we have run our lottery,” said Steger.

