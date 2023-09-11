Comfortable conditions persist throughout the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comfortably cool weather is ahead tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

We should maintain some very nice mornings as we head through the week. Highs climb gradually from the low 70s the next couple of days to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast (KCRG)

Rain chances are minimal with a slight chance, mainly northeast late Tuesday, and again a slight chance on Saturday. Have a great night!

