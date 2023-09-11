Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Comfortable conditions persist throughout the week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comfortably cool weather is ahead tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

We should maintain some very nice mornings as we head through the week. Highs climb gradually from the low 70s the next couple of days to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast
7 Day Rainfall Forecast(KCRG)

Rain chances are minimal with a slight chance, mainly northeast late Tuesday, and again a slight chance on Saturday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Crash on HWY 30
Linn County crash could result in Cedar Rapids man facing charges
One person injured after Delaware County crash
One person injured after Delaware County crash
Much need rain is on the way
Much needed rain is on the way
Two hurt when truck hits UTV near Riverside

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, September 11, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday, September 11, 2023
Skies will gradually clear a bit as isolated showers exit.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses the very slim chances for any...
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, September 11