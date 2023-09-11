Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man may face charges after allegedly fleeing from crash scene

A Cedar Rapids man could face charges after police say he ran from the scene of a crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man could face charges after police say he ran from the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon near Cedar River Road and Highway 30.

Investigators said the driver of a car did not yield while entering the highway, and collided with a second car.

The driver of that second car was not injured.

Officers said the first driver fled the scene on a motorized bicycle.

They later found him driving on Cedar River Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

