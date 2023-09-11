Cedar Rapids man may face charges after allegedly fleeing from crash scene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man could face charges after police say he ran from the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon near Cedar River Road and Highway 30.
Investigators said the driver of a car did not yield while entering the highway, and collided with a second car.
The driver of that second car was not injured.
Officers said the first driver fled the scene on a motorized bicycle.
They later found him driving on Cedar River Road.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
