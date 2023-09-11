Cedar Falls firefighters respond to Monday morning house fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone made it out safely before a fire severely damaged a home in Cedar Falls on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 6000 block of Viking Road at around 5:45 a.m.

The caller reported seeing the fire in the basement and kitchen. When fire crews arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in fire.

Water had to be shuttled to the home, so firefighters could put out the fire because there were no hydrants in the area.

The home sustained major fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross assisted the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.