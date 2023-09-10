Show You Care
Sculpture preservation continues with annual rock block monitor calibration

A person with a yellow hard-hat scaffolds of of a large grey rock sculpture of a face approximately 60' tall.(National Park Service)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 4 hours ago
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting from September 12, tourists will be able to watch climbers descending and ascending across the Mount Rushmore sculpture. This annual activity is conducted to recalibrate the specialized equipment that monitors changes in the rock. The equipment helps anticipate damages that may occur due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion. Since 1996, park staff has been collecting this information through a contract with RESPEC Engineering based in Rapid City, South Dakota. By using a three-dimensional map and continuous monitoring, park staff can quickly identify any changes in the sculpture and implement any necessary remedial measures.

The Mount Rushmore sculpture is a unique piece of art that faces several challenges as it is permanently placed outdoors. The sculpture is exposed to extreme weather conditions, such as blazing sun, lightning, rain, hail, snow, and temperatures that vary by over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 38 degrees Celsius) throughout the year. To protect it, park staff and experts from various fields have been working together since the sculpting began in 1927. Although the methods of protecting the sculpture have evolved over time, the need for collaboration between experts in different fields has always remained constant.

It is known how the sculpture reacts to daily and seasonal temperature changes and the people monitoring can identify problems more easily than ever through modern scientific methods. No part of the sculpture has yet been damaged. Learn more about ongoing sculpture preservation on the park webpage dedicated to the topic.

For visit planning information, and park operations, and to learn more, visit the park website. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

