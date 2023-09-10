Rain chances increase overnight.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Iowa as advertised here over the past few days. Highs today were very dependent on location. Across the southern zones, we had highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. However over towards Prairie Du Chien and over towards Charles City, it was a different story with highs in the upper 60s - low 70s. That cooler air will be the dominant factor for tomorrow as everyone in the viewing area will see highs in the upper 60s - low 70s, not just for Monday but for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. After Monday, High pressure, our nice fair-weathered friend, becomes large and in charge again which means we will see lots of sunshine for the next few days. Highs will go back to the mid-70s by Thursday. They will stay there throughout the weekend and into the first part of the work week.

Tonight: Widespread showers & storms. Wind: N 5-10.

LOW: 55 ALO: 59 DBQ: 59 IOW: 61 52 to 58

Tomorrow: Chance of AM showers. Wind: N 5-10.

HIGH: 71 ALO: 70 DBQ: 64 IOW: 68 68 to 74

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N Light.

LOW: 51 ALO: 47 DBQ: 52 IOW: 50 48 to 54

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny.

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

Friday: Mostly Sunny.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

Saturday: Mostly Sunny.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

