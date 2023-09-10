One person injured after Delaware County crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash in Delaware County just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. According to authorities, a vehicle with a trailer was backing into a driveway on 260th street in Delhi when a motorcyclist traveling southbound on 260th street collided with the trailer.
The motorcyclist was injured and was taken to a local hospital. Iowa state patrol is investigating the crash.
