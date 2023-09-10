Show You Care
Much needed rain is on the way

Much needed rain is on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a peaceful Sunday morning across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky across the area and patchy fog in our far northern counties.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures this morning are fairly comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s. You might need a light sweater as you head off to church this morning. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two possible. However, the better chance for rain is expected this evening and tonight. Showers are expected to begin moving into the area by 7 p.m. and slowly become widespread after sunset. The rain will continue through the overnight hours and potentially continue on Monday morning. Umbrellas and windshield wipers could be needed during your trip to work and school.

Much need rain is on the way(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

The rain should slowly move east and clear out of the area for Monday afternoon. Therefore, on Monday afternoon we’re expecting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. Cooler air will move into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. The 70s will return for the end of the week and continue into next weekend.

Much need rain is on the way(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Much needed rain is on the way
Finally, a much needed rain chance
