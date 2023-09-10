Show You Care
Linn County crash could result in Cedar Rapids man facing charges

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 61-year-old Cedar Rapids man could face charges police say he failed to yield to another vehicle - and then left the scene of the crash. Linn County crews responded to a crash at Cedar River Road and Highway 30 just before 2:45 this afternoon. They found a Kia Rondo stopped in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 - and a Hyundai Sonata on the eastbound shoulder. Officials say the driver of the Kia failed to yield when entering Highway 30 - and collided with the Hyundai. The driver in the Hyundai was not injured. Officials say the Kia driver fled the scene of the crash on a motorized bicycle. They later found him driving on Cedar River Road. He was taken to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries, and officials say charges are pending. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

