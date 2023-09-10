Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80. Officials say a man on a motorcycle was heading east on i-80 near mile marker 197 in Poweshiek County. They say he hit the back of a semi truck and was ejected, hitting another semi on the road. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle, 57-year-old Jon Bryan of Indiana was killed in that crash.

