Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Explosives drop steel trestle Missouri River bridge into the water along I-70 while onlookers watch

Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch...
Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch officials use explosives to drop a historic steel trestle bridge into the river that for years carried cars across the waterway along I-70.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch officials use explosives to drop a historic steel trestle bridge into the river that for years carried cars across the waterway along I-70.

The blast just southeast of Rocheport, Missouri, which is is about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) east of Kansas City, was delayed by fog Sunday morning. The demolition that was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. finally happened shortly before 9 a.m. after the view was clear.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered along the banks of the river to watch the destruction with some of their heads temporarily blocking the livestream the Missouri Department of Transportation operated. Many others logged on from across the country to watch online. The feed switched to a wide shot that showed the entire bridge before the explosives were triggered.

The state said crews will work to remove the roughly 1,100-foot-long (335-meter-long) bridge from the river within 24 hours to clear the channel for boat and barge traffic.

Cars along Interstate 70 were already rerouted onto a new westbound bridge earlier this summer although the busy highway was temporarily blocked off during Sunday’s demolition. A new $220 million bridge is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Kennedy tackle Nick Brooks verbally commits to the Hawkeyes
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 3
Fundraiser for family known for giving back
Fundraiser for Edgewood family known for their kindness and smiles
Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects
Dubuque Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning

Latest News

About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and...
Why the United Auto Workers union is poised to strike major US car makers this week
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer in Pennsylvania has changed appearance, is being sought in stolen dairy van
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023,...
Biden says Vietnam deal is about global stability, not containing China
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,100