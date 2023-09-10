Cyclones, Hawkeyes, and Turkeys: watch party supports Operation Give Birds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Supporters of both the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones came together in Cedar Rapids Saturday afternoon to support their neighbors. Operation Give Birds hosted a watch party for the Iowa v. Iowa State game that served as a fundraiser to help the nonprofit feed families this holiday season.

“We just really want to help to fill gaps in our community,” said Nick Dusil, President of Iowa Giving Crew.

The watch party was the first fundraising event of its kind for Operation Give Birds, a nonprofit that gives turkeys and other food to families in need for Thanksgiving.

Dusil said their goal this year was to donate 1,500 meals throughout eastern Iowa.

“As the price of meals continues to increase, and our need and the reach continues to increase, we’re starting earlier and earlier every year. It seems like once Halloween hits, then it’s all of a sudden, boom!, we’re into Thanksgiving,” said Dusil.

Fans were divided over who to root for—”I have a daughter that went to Iowa and a son— two—to Iowa State. But I love Iowa no matter what,” said Gloria Zieser. (Despite her love for Iowa “no matter what,” Zieser was wearing an Iowa State jersey.)

However, the color of a fan’s jersey didn’t matter when it came time to give back to a neighbor who might be in need.

“We are so blessed that we have what we have, and some people don’t have that,” said Zieser.

