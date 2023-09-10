Show You Care
Coe moves to 2-0 after 44-14 drubbing of UW-Eau Claire

With two quarterbacks playing well the Coe offense was nearly unstoppable against UW-Eau Claire.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With two quarterbacks playing well the Coe offense was nearly unstoppable against UW-Eau Claire.

Carter Maske’s first touchdown to Zamari Bruce put the Kohawks on the board. They would not relinquish the lead.

Maske threw three touchdowns, while Caden Mata threw for two scores on only 11 attempts.

Ray Seidel let the Kohawks on the group with 46 yards. Jay Oostendorp had two tackles for loss and a sack.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

