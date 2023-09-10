Show You Care
Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pipe organ from Iowa Wesleyan University is breathing new life into a Cedar Rapids church. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church purchased the instrument following the schools closure in May. They’ve been looking for an organ for months and decided to get this one when they saw it up for auction. Staff have placed it in the Saint Patrick Parish Center next to the church and will use it for events, practice, and teaching kids to play. ”We’ll hopefully have people get more interested in this beautiful instrument and this instrument that has so much beauty and power and be able to sustain that going forward.“ The church will start using the organ once they bless it after mass tomorrow morning.

