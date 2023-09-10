Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Break A Thon celebrates 40 years

A local Tae Kwon Do Grand Master is celebrating forty years in the sport, and she wants her legacy to be one of giving back.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Tae Kwon Do Grand Master is celebrating forty years in the sport, and she wants her legacy to be one of giving back. Grand Master Lonnie Matthews of Mireu Martial Arts in Coralville.... celebrated her special milestone.... with a break-a-thon. The students in her dojo showing off their skills and breaking board after board. The event was a fundraiser at five dollars a board with the money going to Chains Interrupted, a local non profit that raises awareness to prevent human trafficking.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Kennedy tackle Nick Brooks verbally commits to the Hawkeyes
Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects
Dubuque Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 3
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa treats dog found with embedded collar

Latest News

Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
Crash on HWY 30
Linn County crash could result in Cedar Rapids man facing charges
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Coe moves to 2-0 after 44-14 drubbing of UW-Eau Claire
Coe moves to 2-0 after 44-14 drubbing of UW-Eau Claire