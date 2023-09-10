Break A Thon celebrates 40 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Tae Kwon Do Grand Master is celebrating forty years in the sport, and she wants her legacy to be one of giving back. Grand Master Lonnie Matthews of Mireu Martial Arts in Coralville.... celebrated her special milestone.... with a break-a-thon. The students in her dojo showing off their skills and breaking board after board. The event was a fundraiser at five dollars a board with the money going to Chains Interrupted, a local non profit that raises awareness to prevent human trafficking.

