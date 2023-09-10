Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bankston, rugged second-half defense lead Weber State past Northern Iowa 34-17

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game...
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Damon Bankston rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and Weber State’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half, leading the Wildcats to a 34-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Bankston scored on runs of 3 and 26 yards in the first half, and his 58-yard touchdown run with about three minutes remaining put it out of reach.

Northern Iowa was held scoreless after taking a 17-14 lead on Tyjahree Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the second quarter.

Kylan Weisser completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats (1-1).

Theo Day was 23 of 41 passing for 312 yards with one touchdown for Northern Iowa (0-2). However, he was intercepted three times, all in the second half.

Northern Iowa’s longest possession of the second half lasted six plays and ended in an interception.

Weber State, ranked No. 9 in FCS, outgained the Panthers 390 yards to 358.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Kennedy tackle Nick Brooks verbally commits to the Hawkeyes
Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects
Dubuque Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 3
“The point was to get their attention.”
Resident submits confederate awareness month as part of Mount Vernon ‘Flag Policy’

Latest News

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy as he celebrates with teammates...
The Hawkeyes hold on, Iowa beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cy-Hawk showdown
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 3
The state of Iowa will have a lot of great high school and college football coming up tonight...
Previewing Week 3 of Friday Night Lights
Fans from across Iowa are heading to Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk game. Four Republican...
Cy-Hawk 2023: What to know before you go