Starting the weekend with sunshine

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a lovely morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and lots of sunshine to start the weekend.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers are possible north of Highway 20 tonight along with a partly cloudy sky across the region and lows in the 50s and 60s.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday, Monday, and the Week Ahead

We’ll start Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs will reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to move into Eastern Iowa late Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few showers could continue into the day on Monday with highs on Monday reaching the low 70s. After Monday we should be dry for the remainder of the workweek with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

