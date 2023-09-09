Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans

Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans
Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) —Prince Harry arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Saturday where he will open the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was welcomed by the mayor, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and about 100 cheering fans who had come to the old city where he quickly entered City Hall for a reception, German news agency dpa reported.

The Invictus Games are being held at Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena. During the opening ceremony there, Harry will be accompanied by Pistorius.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

He served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in 2012-2013.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Kennedy tackle Nick Brooks verbally commits to the Hawkeyes
Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects
Dubuque Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects
“The point was to get their attention.”
Resident submits confederate awareness month as part of Mount Vernon ‘Flag Policy’
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
A new report shows Iowa is the number one state in the country for structurally deficient...
Iowa ranks first in the US for structurally deficient bridges

Latest News

UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near a plant in Ukraine
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near a plant in Ukraine
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate...
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week
Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week
Turkish governor of Mersin, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, front center, during his visit to the Morca...
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say