More like fall in the coming week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief warmup accompanies the weekend forecast. After a beautiful night tonight, Saturday starts with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

As sunshine is plentiful highs push into the lower 80s for the afternoon. An approaching system brings needed rain chances to the state. There is a possibility overnight Saturday, mainly north, with additional chances on Sunday and Monday. Still looking for rainfall totals to remain on the lighter side. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

