Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More like fall in the coming week

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief warmup accompanies the weekend forecast. After a beautiful night tonight, Saturday starts with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

As sunshine is plentiful highs push into the lower 80s for the afternoon. An approaching system brings needed rain chances to the state. There is a possibility overnight Saturday, mainly north, with additional chances on Sunday and Monday. Still looking for rainfall totals to remain on the lighter side. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Man convicted of attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer, 12 other counts
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Eastern Iowa native Hailey Whitters nominated for CMA Award
“The point was to get their attention.”
Resident submits confederate awareness month as part of Mount Vernon ‘Flag Policy’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, September 8, 2023
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Evening, September 8th
Sunshine begins our weekend but rain chances move in by the end.
Warming a bit more this weekend, rain on the way!
Pleasant September weather continues today but with slightly warmer temperatures than the last...
First Alert Forecast