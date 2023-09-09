Show You Care
Monarch butterflies bring beauty to Eastern Iowa

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s migration season though Iowa right now for monarch butterflies.

Over the past two decades, the monarch population has declined by 85%. But for one family in Anamosa, monarchs are becoming a familiar sight in September.

Dave Hansen says since buying land in Anamosa a few years ago and building his home here, his family has seen thousands of monarch butterflies come to visit. “It’s gorgeous,” says Hansen. ”A gift from God pretty much. It’s like, hey, hang out with a bunch of butterflies. People go to butterfly parks to see this. It’s in my backyard.”

Monarch Research Station Assistant Nellie Hansen says monarchs stick together, and they’re known to come back to the same spots year after year. “Especially migrating monarchs need high concentrations of source of nectar, and so any place where there are native flowers, and trees, shrubs to rest in,” says Nellie Hansen.

Iowa State University butterfly expert Dr. John Pleasants says these are different than monarchs seen earlier in the summer. Instead of focusing on reproduction, they’re focusing on migrating. Dr. Pleasants says the butterflies know when it’s time to leave by looking at the sun. “The angle of the sun in the sky is an indicator of the butterflies of when to go. So that angle turns out to be 57 degrees,” says Dr. Pleasants.

As for Hansen, he’s looking forward to seeing his monarch neighbors again next year. “The trees are never going anywhere, yeah. Yeah. No way,” says Hansen.

