A great recipe for family dinner is in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer has a great recipe for family dinner in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Did you know many families (about 63%) decide what to eat less than an hour before eating? That means families aren’t actually eating together even though family meals have been shown to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the entire family. When it comes to planning meals for the entire family, convenience is probably just as important as nutrition, so we’ve got a great recipe that takes around half an hour, uses just a few common pantry staples, and will leave your kids asking for seconds.

Regular family meals have been linked to higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits, and less risky behavior in kids. Children and adolescents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary eating patterns than those who share fewer than three family meals together

To prepare a successful family meal, make sure to serve meals children will enjoy and have a set dinnertime that everyone attends. Planning meals in advance can also come in handy.

Gumbo Joes Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 pound ground beef (93% lean)
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can of chicken gumbo soup
  • 4 hamburger buns

Directions

  1. Heat a skillet over medium heat. and add the onion and ground beef. Saute and crumble the ground beef until the beef is cooked through and the onion is tender. This will take about 8 minutes. Season it with salt and pepper, if you desire.
  2. Stir in the soup and simmer the mixture until the soup is reduced. This will take about 10 minutes.
  3. Serve the meal on buns with desired toppings.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 434 calories; 20 g fat; 7.25 g saturated fat; 79.5 mg cholesterol; 861 mg sodium; 33.75 g carbohydrate; 2.75 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 28 g protein

