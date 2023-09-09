Show You Care
Fundraiser for Edgewood family known for their kindness and smiles

An Edgewood family known for the help and smiles they bring to their community needs some help of their own.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - An Edgewood family known for the help and smiles they bring to their community needs some help of their own.

Aiden Bailey and his grandmother started “Smiley’s Creation” where he sews items and sells them. Most of the profits go to nonprofits. Now, the family is trying to raise money for Bailey’s grandmother and caretaker, Lori Gearhart, who was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. On Saturday, friends and others from the community will host a fundraiser at Woods Edge golf course to help Gearhart pay for medical costs as she undergoes treatments. It’s something those in the community said they need to do for a family that has given so much.

“I don’t know that it’s really important for the family because they are givers, not takers, but to us as community members, the love we have for this family, it is very important to us,” said Julie Miller, an event coordinator.

People who are unable to make it to the event can continue to donate. P.O. Box 458 Edgewood, IA 52402.

