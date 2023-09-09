Show You Care
Finally, a much needed rain chance

Well as advertised, we had a picture-perfect Saturday across the TV-9 Viewing Area with plenty of sunshine across the area and highs in the 70s & 80s.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Well as advertised, we had a picture-perfect Saturday across the TV-9 Viewing Area with plenty of sunshine across the area and highs in the 70s & 80s. In terms of temperature, that stretch will continue into your Sunday. The only difference is rain chances will be on the increase. Some counties in our northern zone will see rain later this evening, while others will have to wait until Sunday.

Forecast Lows Tonight
Speaking of Sunday, the rain chances will continue for the most part throughout the day. We may get a little bit of a break in the afternoon hours before another round comes in late in the afternoon and early evening. The amount of precipitation will not be much, but at this point let’s take what we can get.

Pinpoint Futurecast
Pinpoint Futurecast
Forecast Lows Tonight
Once the rain pushes through, the wind will shift out of the north which will usher in cooler air for your Monday and Tuesday. We are talking about highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Forecast for Sunday
Forecast for Sunday(KCRG)

Overnight: Isolated showers north. Wind: SE Light.

LOW: 55

Sunday: Slight chance of storms. Wind: SW 5-10.

HIGH: 81

Sunday Night: Slight chance of storms. Wind: N 5-10.

LOW: 56

Monday: Chance of showers.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

Friday: Partly cloudy.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

Saturday: Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

Finally, a much needed rain chance
