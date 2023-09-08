Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman from Conrad, IA on theft charges.

Krista Lyn Grant (47), was the acting secretary and treasurer of the Southwest Grundy County Emergency Services Association. She also was involved with the Conrad Chamber Main Street whose efforts were pushed toward revitalizing the downtown of Conrad, IA. While in her position of Secretary and Treasurer of the SW Grundy Emergency Services Association, she was embezzling large sums of money.

Between April 20th, 2019 to April 20th, 2023, Grant completed 38 transactions with the Farmers Savings Bank. Those transactions included checks and credit card transactions, combined with 12 nonsufficient funds charges that totaled to $13,765.88. Within that same time period, GNB Bank reported checks were written, credit card transactions were made, debit memos were filed, and ATM withdrawals were made on the same account. Insufficient funds charges were also applied for checks written. A large portion of those checks written from the Emergency Services Association were made out to Grant herself.

Those sums of money were deposited into her personal accounts at Midwest One and GNB Banks. Those amounts totaled to $9,644.43. The combined total of the transactions from Farmers Savings Bank and GNB Bank accrued to $23,410.31.

Grant was charged with Theft in the 1st degree, a Class-C Felony.

