Warming a bit more this weekend, rain on the way!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant September weather continues today but with slightly warmer temperatures than the last few days.

This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and highs climbing a few more degrees to the mid and upper 70s. A few could see highs around 80 in the south and west.

A pleasant September day is instore with highs in the 70s. (KCRG)

Further warming is expected Saturday as highs reach the upper 70s to mid 80s across eastern Iowa. Mostly sunny skies are again expected to begin the weekend but a chance of storms is possible by the end of the weekend. Behind this, look for highs to fall with some days struggling to get into the 70s for the beginning of next week.

Sunshine begins our weekend but rain chances move in by the end. (KCRG)

Tailgate time in Ames will feature great September weather! (KCRG)

Rain is in the forecast this weekend. While totals look to be low, there are a few rounds of precipitation possible - one Saturday night and another Sunday into Monday. (KCRG)

Our best shot at rain comes late Sunday into Monday but totals will still be quite light. (KCRG)

