Structural engineer criticizes city’s report on Davenport apartment collapse

A structural engineer is criticizing the city of Davenport’s report about a deadly building collapse.
By WQAD
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - A structural engineer is criticizing the city of Davenport’s report about a deadly building collapse.

The 113-page document details the findings of a months-long investigation into what caused the collapse last May.

These three men, Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock, and Daniel Prien, were killed in the collapse.

The reports show a number of reasons for the collapse, including the removal of sections of masonry during repair work, three days before the collapse.

It also says the methods of shoring the building during repairs was not enough.

There were also a number of smaller problems, including neglect, poor maintenance, and inherent weakness in the west wall before it came down.

Former tenants hired Allyn Kilsheimer of KCE Structural Engineers for a separate investigation into the collapse. Kilsheimer has investigated other notable building collapses like the 2021 Surfside Condominium collapse in Florida and the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

He says the city is not being forthcoming or transparent about its knowledge of the building’s condition before it collapsed, even though he says the city likely knew it was dangerous.

“If they went there, they would have seen that doesn’t look good to me that doesn’t looks like that will work. or they never went there. Who knows.”

Kilshiemer says in the 400 building collapses his company has investigated, none have been handled like this one.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

