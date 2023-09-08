School bus hits tow truck in southwestern Iowa, no injuries

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - No one was injured when a school bus with 14 children on board hit a tow truck in southwestern Iowa on Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened when the bus, which was returning from a sporting event, hit the left rear corner of the tow truck’s flatbed on Highway 275 in Mills County at around 8:45 p.m.

The bus then crossed the center line and went into the ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol said the tow truck had its amber warning lights activated when the collision happened.

No one was hurt.

