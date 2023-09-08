Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

School bus hits tow truck in southwestern Iowa, no injuries

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - No one was injured when a school bus with 14 children on board hit a tow truck in southwestern Iowa on Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened when the bus, which was returning from a sporting event, hit the left rear corner of the tow truck’s flatbed on Highway 275 in Mills County at around 8:45 p.m.

The bus then crossed the center line and went into the ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol said the tow truck had its amber warning lights activated when the collision happened.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Man convicted of attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer, 12 other counts
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Eastern Iowa native Hailey Whitters nominated for CMA Award

Latest News

The second week of testimony will wrap up today in a 19-year-old's murder trial.
Investigator testifies in trial for man accused of killing two teens at Des Moines nonprofit
Athlete of the Week: Casey Kelley
Athlete of the Week: Casey Kelley
4th ‘Dinner on the Bridge’ draws hundreds to dine over the Cedar River
4th ‘Dinner on the Bridge’ brings hundreds to dine over the Cedar River
Central City comes back on Lisbon, winning 3-2
Central City comes back on Lisbon, winning 3-2