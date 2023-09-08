Resident submits confederate awareness month as part of Mount Vernon ‘Flag Policy’

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Mount Vernon recently approved a “Flag Policy” where 11 flags would fly throughout the year.

Some of those flags include Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Pride Month, but not everyone supported the council’s decision.

The issue started earlier this summer with residents asking the city to display the pride flag in June- pride month. The city council then took on a policy modeled after the one in Cedar Rapids, where it would fly 11 different flags during different times of the year.

However, one man is on a crusade to get the city to change its policy.

“Those flags represent .3% of the population. I do not believe the Government has the right to fly those flags,” said Keith Huebner, a Mount Vernon resident.

Huebner said the city’s policy is flawed. So, to make a point, he asked the city council to include “Confederate Flag Awareness” as well.

“I didn’t fight in the confederacy, I don’t believe in the confederate flag, obviously, as a separating component, we could have picked a thin blue line flag,” he said. “The point was to get their attention.”

City Administrator Chris Nosbisch said Huebner took the proper steps to get a flag in front of the city council. He made a public and written request, but the council didn’t back the idea.

“No Council member has indicated that they would like to consider that so that request just won’t be considered,” said Nosisch.

Nosbisch said the reason was because that flag doesn’t represent the city’s values.

“We’re a fairly diverse group of individuals,” he said. “We have 1,200 students that are on campus in a given year on top of the individuals that live here.”

Huebner, however, said no flags other than the US and Iowa flags should be flown on the city’s flag poles.

“The council represents all of us as taxpayers, so my complaint is if we are going to treat one side one way, then the rest of us should be able to request it,” he said.

Nosbisch does say the ordinance allows for him as the city administrator to also take up which flags can be flown; however, he says he’s taken the position that it is a policy issue. He plans to leave those decisions to the city council to decide.

