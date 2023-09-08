Quite nice headed into the weekend, chance of rain heading out of it

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some cloudier days in eastern Iowa, we are likely to be treated to some excellent conditions for a little while.

Scattered clouds, potentially including a sprinkle or light shower in a very rare case, will pass through the area this morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for most of the viewing area. The exception has been along the Mississippi River, especially in our northeast zone, where the same low stratus clouds that have hung around are still present. Even these should start to move on or diminish by the afternoon and evening, but temperatures in those areas will be held back to the low 70s as a result. Where sunshine is present, highs reach the mid to upper 70s, or even near 80, with light winds and pleasant humidity levels.

Another cool night is likely tonight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. This leads into a decent Saturday, with a light southerly wind helping to push temperatures into the low to mid 80s with more sunshine. If you’re attending the Cy-Hawk game in Ames, things will be pretty similar there, with plenty of sunshine and a temperature around 83 by kickoff time. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

A storm system arrives to wrap up the weekend, giving us our only chance of some rain in the 9-day forecast. This could manifest first as a few showers by Saturday night in our northern counties, to the north of U.S. Highway 20. The better chance arrives later Sunday into Monday, especially on Sunday night. This is when parts of the area could pick up a quarter-inch or more of rain, which would certainly be welcomed just about anywhere in eastern Iowa. Precipitation hangs around a bit on Monday.

This same system will pull down a cool air mass from Canada, reinforcing our early Fall-like conditions. Highs will struggle to reach the 70s by early to midweek, with lows in the 40s likely. A modest warming trend begins after Wednesday into next weekend, though this will only put us closer to normal for mid-September.

