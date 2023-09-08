Show You Care
PAWS & More hopes to open new animal shelter having outgrown current facility

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Since Washington’s current animal shelter, PAWS & More, opened 23 years ago, the number of animals rescued has outgrown the amount of space available. They went from helping 300 animals per year to more than one thousand. Even with foster programs, they have had to get creative with their current space to meet the needs of each animal they care for in and around Washington County.

“This facility that we’re currently in is not designed to be a shelter. We have improved it over the last 23 years and made it what it needed to be to get by, but ultimately we lack dog isolation and feline isolation for the animals that are coming in,” said Director Amber Talbot.

That’s why the city of Washington is also on board with its plan to expand. And the two have made strides in the process so far.

As they finish up the first phase of architecture and engineering, they expect to have a better idea as to how much money they’ll need within the near future.

“Shelters are one of the most expensive builds to build because of the infrastructure required. It’s not the fun, beautiful stuff we get to see on the surface, it’s air exchange and drainage and that’s a lot of concrete and a lot of cost,” said Talbot.

They’ve already bought 5 acres of land to build a nine thousand square foot new facility, but the need for funding still remains.

“The city has pledged money towards our new shelter. We have land out in our new business park, they have been very supportive,” said Washington City Council Liaison, Elaine Moore. “But now it’s up to us as our board members and our area to raise this money for the animals of our community.”

The new location will be in the City of Washington’s new Southwest business park. Leaders hope to break ground in 2025

