Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Indianloa

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mountain lion sighting has been confirmed in northwest Indianola, police confirmed Thursday in a Facebook post.

The Indianola Police Department said the sighting was captured on camera and was confirmed by the Department of Natural Resources.

“Mountain lions are typically very secretive and avoid humans,” the DNR said. “Their main prey item is deer. This cat will likely move on in search of new territory.”

Police did not say specifically where the sighting occurred, other than to say it was in the northwestern part of the city.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is encouraged to report the sighting to Vince Evelsizer – Iowa DNR Furbearer Biologist: 641-357-3517 or vince.evelsizer@dnr.iowa.gov.

