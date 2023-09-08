Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources sues C6-Zero over Marengo plant explosion recovery

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is suing a Marengo plant that exploded in December, to recover the money the state spent on the cleanup efforts.

The explosion and fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened at a C6-Zero plant, at 810 E. South Street, which processes 800 tons of asphalt shingles per day.

Crews that responded to the fire lost gear and equipment, rendered unusable by the flammable chemical solvents and diesel oil found at the plant.

The lawsuit says damage to equipment and personal protective gear totaled more than $640,000 for teams from 20 responding departments.

The state spent more than $890,000 to treat the contaminated water, to prevent it from impacting the drinking water of downstream communities.

The contaminated water had to be held in the Marengo regional detention basin to prevent it from reaching the Iowa River, which is a major drinking water source for Iowa City and the University of Iowa.

That process included excavation, dirt work and construction of diversion ditches to direct the water away from the stormwater basin while crews worked to treat the water.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Man convicted of attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer, 12 other counts
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Eastern Iowa native Hailey Whitters nominated for CMA Award
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

Latest News

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a parade in Marion this weekend.
Fall into Marion parade set for Saturday
A Dubuque County Jail officer suffered a concussion after being assaulted by an inmate on...
Dubuque County Jail officer assaulted by inmate
A new report shows Iowa is the number one state in the country for structurally deficient...
Iowa ranks first in the US for structurally deficient bridges
A Dubuque County Jail officer has a concussion after being assaulted by an inmate.
Dubuque County Jail officer assaulted by inmate