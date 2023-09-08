Show You Care
ImOn Ice Arena holds open house ahead of annual Learn To Skate Program

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kids got the chance to lace up their skates and hit the ice at the ImOn Ice Arena’s Open House.

The open house gave kids a chance to skate and learn about the ‘Learn to Skate Program’.

The month-long program starts on Monday, for anyone ages one and older.

For decades, the arena has been involved with the U-S Figure Skating and the Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club to help grow the sessions.

This year they’re starting a new class, specifically for kids with special needs.

Organizers say kids learn a lot from the program, and it’s amazing to see them grow.

“Seeing kids like that start in snow plow like they’ve never been on the ice before and like seeing them progress and moving along within the program is my favorite part because they get so excited to come back and then just building that relationship,” said Event Coordinator Charity Pettit.

The lessons are held on Mondays and Saturdays, the first days are September 11th at 5:30 P.M. and September 16th at 9 a.m.

