Dubuque Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects

Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects
Dubuque Police looking to identify subjects(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department is asking for help identifying subjects who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque on August 27th, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dubuque’s Emergency Communications Center at 563-589-4415 or submit it at the link here.

You can also contact Dubuque & Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 or toll-free at 800-747-0117.

