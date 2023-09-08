Dubuque County Jail officer assaulted by inmate

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County Jail officer suffered a concussion after being assaulted by an inmate on Wednesday afternoon, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Police said it happened at around 4:30 p.m. when 32-year-old Jarrel Johnson was yelling and resisting officers.

When he was brought back to his cell, he struck a deputy multiple times in the face.

Johnson is awaiting trial for charges including sexual abuse and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He also injured four correctional officers in February when he attempted to take an officer’s stun gun.

