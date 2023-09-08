Cornette removed from Davenport City Council

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council voted 7-3 to remove fellow aldermen Derek Cornette from office.

The 7th Ward aldermen was accused of harassing two female staffers, drinking before meetings, and leaving harassing voicemails for council members and city officials.

Cornette’s lawyer, Mike Meloy, argued the city only provided the allegations to Cornette yesterday afternoon — not enough time to form a defense.

The Davenport City Council began its special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider the removal of 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette. They voted at about 7:15 p.m. after testimony from city officials, lawyers for the city and for Cornette. Council members were given 2 minutes to speak and immediately voted afterward.

Voting no were Ald. Cornette, Ald. Judith Lee and Ald. Tim Kelly.

The council needed a two-thirds majority to remove Cornette from office.

When contacted Tuesday, Cornette referred questions to his lawyer but said regardless of what happens Thursday, he planned to continue to advocate for his ward.

Earlier this year, city staff directed Cornette to stop communicating with employees over accusations he’d made inappropriate comments. He denied wrongdoing.

