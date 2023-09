LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 2-0, the Central City Wildcats completed the ‘reverse sweep’ on previously unbeaten Lisbon.

The Lions won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18. The Wildcats won the final three 25-21, 25-22, and 15-13.

Central City raises its record to 6-5, while Lisbon falls to 5-1.

