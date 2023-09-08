Show You Care
Big Brothers Big Sisters honors current mentors and attracts new ones with event

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - It was called a “big event” for Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City.

The Johnson County chapter called this its “Big Night” event at Big Grove Brewery.

The organization recognized volunteers including a family of five who’ve helped out for a combined 13 years.

The event was also open to the public to get more people especially men more interested in being a mentor.

“I don’t think it’s unusual that typically women volunteer more than men and for the first time ever we don’t have any girls on the waiting list but we still have over 15 boy’s waiting to be matched,” Said Executive Director Daleta Thurness

September is national Big Brothers Big Sisters Month.

