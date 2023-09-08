Show You Care
Animal Rescue League of Iowa treats dog found with embedded collar

A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an embedded collar in Des Moines.
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an embedded collar in Des Moines.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an embedded collar in Des Moines.

The dog, named King, was covered in blood, because his collar was so deeply embedded that it caused a wound nearly all around his neck.

The ARL said whoever put the collar on the dog, never adjusted it as he grew, leaving it to grow deeper into his neck, which caused it to cut and reopen the wound as he moved.

The ARL’s Emergency Care Team said they sedated King and cut the collar off, only to find a gaping wound at his throat at least 1.5 inches deep and dangerously close to his jugular.

King has been given pain medications and antibiotics to help his body heal, but the wound could take weeks to heal.

The Des Moines Police Department is reportedly investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this dog is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

