4th ‘Dinner on the Bridge’ brings hundreds to dine over the Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Candlelight dinner tables were set up on the 16th Avenue bridge for the 4th annual “Dinner on the Bridge” between the Czech Village and New Bohemia, or Newbo, in Cedar Rapids.

An estimated 500 people came out with area businesses catering both food and drinks.

“I love it that it’s on the bridge because we’re two historic neighborhoods one district and that bridge this bridge is what is the glue that holds us together.” said the Executive Director of hosts The District: Czech Village & New Bohemia Monica Vernon.

The dinner also included a silent auction and an after party at The Ideal Theatre to help fund programs in the Czech village and NewBo district.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.