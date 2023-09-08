Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

4th ‘Dinner on the Bridge’ brings hundreds to dine over the Cedar River

Candlelight dinner tables were set up on the 16th Avenue bridge for the 4th annual "Dinner on the Bridge" between the Czech Village and New Bohemia.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Candlelight dinner tables were set up on the 16th Avenue bridge for the 4th annual “Dinner on the Bridge” between the Czech Village and New Bohemia, or Newbo, in Cedar Rapids.

An estimated 500 people came out with area businesses catering both food and drinks.

“I love it that it’s on the bridge because we’re two historic neighborhoods one district and that bridge this bridge is what is the glue that holds us together.” said the Executive Director of hosts The District: Czech Village & New Bohemia Monica Vernon.

The dinner also included a silent auction and an after party at The Ideal Theatre to help fund programs in the Czech village and NewBo district.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Casey Kelley
Athlete of the Week: Casey Kelley
Central City comes back on Lisbon, winning 3-2
Central City comes back on Lisbon, winning 3-2
Big Brothers Big Sisters honors current mentors and attracts new ones with event
Big Brothers Big Sisters honors current mentors and attracts new ones with event
Cedar Rapids Washington taken down by Davenport West 28-20
Cedar Rapids Washington taken down by Davenport West 28-20