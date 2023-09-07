WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Bowen & Warren

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - He’s not Batman, but he is named after Batman’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne. Instead of living in his very own batcave, Bruce as spent the last two years at Better Together Animal Rescue in Vinton.

This 6 to 7-year-old cat can also be stealth like Batman, beating you into a room and taking his spot on the counter. Bruce likes to be the boss, which is why he prefers a home without other pets. However, he may do okay with some other felines.

You have to admit, this Bruce looks quite dapper in a bowtie just like Bruce Wayne.

They’re not littermates, but Bowen and Warren adore each other and we want them to find a home together. They’re also available at Better Together Animal Rescue.

Warren is the gray kitten and is about four months old. He can be shy at first, but will nuzzle for attention once he’s comfortable. Bowen is two months old. He’s described as bouncy and happy-go-lucky.

You’ll often find Bowen and Warren playing and snuggling together. Click HERE for the adoption application for all of these cats.

