Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Bowen & Warren

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - He’s not Batman, but he is named after Batman’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne. Instead of living in his very own batcave, Bruce as spent the last two years at Better Together Animal Rescue in Vinton.

This 6 to 7-year-old cat can also be stealth like Batman, beating you into a room and taking his spot on the counter. Bruce likes to be the boss, which is why he prefers a home without other pets. However, he may do okay with some other felines.

You have to admit, this Bruce looks quite dapper in a bowtie just like Bruce Wayne.

--

They’re not littermates, but Bowen and Warren adore each other and we want them to find a home together. They’re also available at Better Together Animal Rescue.

Warren is the gray kitten and is about four months old. He can be shy at first, but will nuzzle for attention once he’s comfortable. Bowen is two months old. He’s described as bouncy and happy-go-lucky.

You’ll often find Bowen and Warren playing and snuggling together. Click HERE for the adoption application for all of these cats.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Manny and Donny
WAGNER TAILS: Manny and Donny
WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress
WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry