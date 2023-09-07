Show You Care
Survey, community interviews to help develop Cedar Rapids police chief candidate profile

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are just a few days left to weigh in on the hiring of the next Cedar Rapids Police Chief.

Former Police Chief Wayne Jerman retired in April after aging out of his police certification.

It caught the city leadership off guard, so the search process is still in the early stages.

Those early stages include an online survey asking people to provide feedback on the qualities they want to see in a new chief.

The survey and community interviews will help develop a candidate profile.

The City’s survey is available through Sunday here.

