Slightly warmer weather builds as we head toward the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The end of the work week continues a quiet weather trend.

Latest Drought Monitor - September 7, 2023 (KCRG)

Rainfall has been hard to come by and the latest drought monitor bears this out with severe and extreme drought expanding across eastern Iowa. Temperatures slowly climb into Saturday with the lower 80s likely. Overall, it looks good for the Cy-Hawk game with a kickoff temperature in the lower 80s.

Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday. (KCRG)

Showers with rainfall are possible later Sunday into Monday with cooler weather for next week. Have a great night!

