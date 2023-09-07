Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Slightly warmer weather builds as we head toward the weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The end of the work week continues a quiet weather trend.

Latest Drought Monitor - September 7, 2023
Latest Drought Monitor - September 7, 2023(KCRG)

Rainfall has been hard to come by and the latest drought monitor bears this out with severe and extreme drought expanding across eastern Iowa. Temperatures slowly climb into Saturday with the lower 80s likely. Overall, it looks good for the Cy-Hawk game with a kickoff temperature in the lower 80s.

Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday.
Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday.(KCRG)

Showers with rainfall are possible later Sunday into Monday with cooler weather for next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, September 7, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Evening, September 7th
Another cool September afternoon is with us today. Clouds decrease this afternoon with more...
Another cool September day, warming slightly into the weekend
Another cool September day is instore with a slight warming trend into the coming weekend.
First Alert Forecast