Public input sessions on new City Park Pool to start this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A $10-15 million project to replace the Iowa City City Park Pool is already in the works since Tuesday’s city council meeting. While this may seem expensive, city officials tell me it’s actually the cheaper option for tax payers in the long run.

“The evidence was very clear that we need to replace it,” Mayor Pro Tem, Megan Alter told TV9. “It’s not only really out of date in terms of ADA compliance, which means it’s less accessible for as many people as possible, but also the pool is so deteriorated in some really key ways that it could actually be risky to repair.”

Various damages and leaks found by Williams Architects has led to the loss of nearly 55,000 gallons of water from the pool.

With potential repairs all added up, it would have cost far more than it would to just replace the pool. Which is why the vote to replace it was unanimous.

“It is wiser spending of tax payers’ dollars to do this as long-term. We will have this pool with a lot of community input, and get something that’s going to be fantastic for Iowa City for years to come instead of a really really expensive and risky band aid,” said Alter.

After over 70 years of the same pool, residents can now help create their own ideal aquatic area that includes all types of swimmers.

“We’d like to have independent access through ramps or zero-depth entry. Right now it’s only through one pool chair which is not the best way to get in the water,” said Parks and Rec Director, Juli Seydell Johnson. “Everything from no single-user restroom areas to just really access areas for people who might be in a wheel chair or who have mobility needs with them.”

Public input sessions will start this fall, with construction starting in 2025.

