Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

From one kid captain to another, Iowa’s Kelby Telander encourages others to embrace differences

"I was about the age of 7 years old, I would have had no clue that I'd be here today"
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One Iowa football player’s return to Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium is unlike any other. It’s been a dream come true for the North Liberty native to play for the black and gold.

In 2009, Kelby Telander served as a Kid Captain for the Hawkeyes.

“I was about the age of seven. I would have had no clue that I’d be here today,” Telander said.

As a toddler, he struggled with hearing loss.

“I was 3 years old when I was in the hospital. I found out that I was doing a couple hearing tests. Right about that time, it was pretty limited because I completely failed the hearing test. It was either I was going to get a cochlear implant or I was gonna get a hearing aid,” he explained.

Telander underwent surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for a cochlear implant that completely changed his life.

“When I stepped out of the hospital, the first thing my dad said was my head just followed with the bus. A big Iowa City school bus came by and my head just swiveled with it. He said I kind of had like a smile or smirk. It was the first time I actually heard something,” Telander said.

Growing up he played basketball, baseball, ran track, but his favorite sport was football. However, playing with a hearing disability presented its challenges.

“A huge part of me had to learn to communicate with the coaches beforehand. I couldn’t just go out there and do it, in the motion and kind of wing it. That being said, I kind of had to be willing to speak up,” he explained.

The coaches at Iowa accepted Telander for who he is by offering him a spot as a walk-on in 2021.

“It is a dream come true. After that Kid Captain experience, that’s all I really wanted,” he said. “I was a diehard Hawkeye fan and I’m happy to say I lived it out, but there’s still a long ways to go.”

Now as a sophomore linebacker for the Hawkeyes, Telander gets to meet the Kids Captains ahead of each season. Recently, he met six-year-old Nile Kron. The two share something in common.

“Coach told me there was a kid with cochlear implant that was Kid Captain, so I jogged over and I got a chance to meet Nile and his family. It was just a surreal experience,” Telander said about Iowa’s ‘Kid’s Day at Kinnick’ held in August. “Once I saw him, I just lit up.”

The people at the hospital are a big reason Telander chose to stay close to home when attending college. He’s reminded of those relationships after the first quarter of an Iowa home game when he gets to participate in the ‘Iowa Wave.’

“What we think we’re going through is tough during the game, but when we get to look up at the first quarter, we’re nowhere near the challenges that the kids are battling. That just provides a motivation for us whether we’re winning or losing,” Telander said.

His advice from one Kid Captain to another, is to be proud of your differences and continue to dream big.

“I’m very thankful. For being able to step on the field now with the Hawkeyes and run out with them for the swarm,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

From one kid captain to another, Iowa’s Kelby Telander encourages others to embrace differences
From one kid captain to another, Iowa’s Kelby Telander encourages others to embrace differences
Leaders with South East Junior High School in Iowa City have confirmed the cancellation of...
South East Junior High School in Iowa City cancels sports games due to bus driver shortage
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
Fans try to put cloud of gambling investigation to the side as Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game arrives
Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs the ball against Northern Iowa during the second...
CyHawk Trophy at stake when Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in annual rivalry game