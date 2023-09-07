Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in southeastern Iowa are looking for a Mount Pleasant man who they say eluded them after a high speed chase on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said they saw 33-year-old David Hudnall, who they knew to have numerous active arrest warrants, in a black truck in the parking lot of a Casey’s in the 400 block of W Washington Street at about 3:50 p.m.

When officers tried to stop him, they said Hudnall took off at a high rate of speed. The chase went south through town.

Officers said they backed off as the Hudnall exceeded speeds of 100 mph. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on S. Adams Street.

Investigators said they determined Hudnall fled on foot and was last seen driving a motorcycle south on Oakland Mills Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hudnall’s whereabouts to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are being filed against Hudnall due to the chase.

