Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in southeastern Iowa are looking for a Mount Pleasant man who they say eluded them after a high speed chase on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said they saw 33-year-old David Hudnall, who they knew to have numerous active arrest warrants, in a black truck in the parking lot of a Casey’s in the 400 block of W Washington Street at about 3:50 p.m.

When officers tried to stop him, they said Hudnall took off at a high rate of speed. The chase went south through town.

Officers said they backed off as the Hudnall exceeded speeds of 100 mph. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on S. Adams Street.

Investigators said they determined Hudnall fled on foot and was last seen driving a motorcycle south on Oakland Mills Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hudnall’s whereabouts to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are being filed against Hudnall due to the chase.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

Leaders with South East Junior High School in Iowa City have confirmed the cancellation of...
South East Junior High School in Iowa City cancels sports games due to bus driver shortage
GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy to perform in Des Moines next year
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
People will get the chance to enjoy music, dinner, and drinks on the 16th Avenue Bridge of...
Czech Village, Newbo to host annual Dinner on the Bridge event