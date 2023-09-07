Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Matt Campbell gives respect to Iowa’s Cade McNamara

Iowa State’s defense passed the test against Theo Day and UNI last Saturday, they’ll face another solid quarterback in the Cy-Hawk game.
By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s defense passed the test against Theo Day and UNI last Saturday, they’ll face another great quarterback in the Cy-Hawk game.

“At the quarterback position obviously the respect factor you have for a young man that has had a success in college football that Cade has,” Campbell said. “You can tell very smart, very intelligent. His players believe in him.”

McNamara did not appear to be 100 percent against Utah State, but passed for 191 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“It will be a great challenge, another great challenge of another really good quarterback this week for our defense.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good

Latest News

Cyclones drop Hawkeyes 3-2 in Cy-Hawk volleyball showdown
Cyclones drop Hawkeyes 3-2 in Cy-Hawk volleyball showdown
Urbana’s Jen Steadman running the 100-mile ‘Mines of Spain’ ultramarathon for the third time
Urbana’s Jen Steadman running the 100-mile ‘Mines of Spain’ ultramarathon for the third time
Urbana’s Jen Steadman running the 100-mile ‘Mines of Spain’ ultramarathon for the third time
Urbana’s Jen Steadman running the 100-mile ‘Mines of Spain’ ultramarathon for the third time
Hunter Dekkers
Several Iowa, Iowa State athletes plead guilty to underage gambling