Matt Campbell gives respect to Iowa’s Cade McNamara

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s defense passed the test against Theo Day and UNI last Saturday, they’ll face another great quarterback in the Cy-Hawk game.

“At the quarterback position obviously the respect factor you have for a young man that has had a success in college football that Cade has,” Campbell said. “You can tell very smart, very intelligent. His players believe in him.”

McNamara did not appear to be 100 percent against Utah State, but passed for 191 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“It will be a great challenge, another great challenge of another really good quarterback this week for our defense.”

