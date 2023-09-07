Show You Care
Man convicted of attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer, 12 other counts

Brandon Nelson
Brandon Nelson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing over 80 years in prison after a jury convicted him of attempting to murder a Cedar Rapids Police Officer.

On July 30th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop. Officials say an officer observed Brandon Nelson driving recklessly at excessive speeds on Edgewood Road. Nelson drove his vehicle head-on toward the officer, forcing him to maneuver his squad car out of the way.

When Police pulled Nelson over, Nelson pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at multiple officers. The officers discharged their firearms at Nelson until he fell to the ground. He sustained three gunshot wounds from which he recovered. None of the officers were injured.

Nelson’s defense argued he was attempting “suicide by cop” during the incident.

On September 7th, 2023, a jury found Nelson guilty on 13 counts including Attempt to Commit Murder of a Peace Officer, two counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, three counts of Assault on a Peace Officer while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Interference with Official Acts while Armed with a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, Eluding, Driving While Barred, Persons Ineligible to Carry and Reckless Driving.

“We would also like to commend the bravery and courage of the Cedar Rapids Police Officers involved in this case, especially Officer Blair Cavin and Officer Matt Jenatscheck. Our city is blessed to have officers of impeccable valor, like them, on the beat every day,” said Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.

Nelson is set to be sentenced on December 1st, 2023.

